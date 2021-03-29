NATIONAL

Shab-e-Barat to be observed tonight

By ppi

ISLAMABAD: Shab-e-Barat will be observed on Monday night to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty.

On this night, Muslims offer special prayers for the security and prosperity of Ummah.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in a statement has appealed to the people to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty on Shab-e-Barat as the coronavirus pandemic seems to be spreading far and wide.

He asked the Muslims to strictly follow Covid-19 prevention guidelines, especially in mosques to control the spread of deadly disease.

Moreover, the provincial government stated that Shab-e-Barat would be observed with religious devotion and respect all over Balochistan, including the provincial capital Quetta, on Monday night.

Stern security arrangements have been made across the province and special religious gatherings have been held in mosques of Quetta city in which the scholars would explain about the importance and the virtue of Shab-e-Barat.

The recitation of Holy Quran, Naat and recitation, Salat-ul-Tasbeeh and special worships would be held in the mosques. The scholars have appealed to the people to go to the graves of their dead on the night of Shab-e-Barat and pray for forgiveness.

On this occasion, Qari Noor Mohammad, while talking to APP, said that people should avoid fireworks which was extravagant and Islam was not allowed such extravagant activities.

He also urged people to offer special prayers and to recite the Holy Quran in mosques.

Previous articleO-level, IGCSE exams from May 10: minister
Next articlePU announces postponement of all exams
Avatar
ppi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Three women held in rape, murder of minor girl 

KOHAT: Three women were arrested in Kohat in connection with the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl, police said on Monday. Hareem Fatima went...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC seeks mechanism to monitor substance consumption in restaurants

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the provincial government to devise a mechanism to monitor the use of shisha and other such...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA serves call-up notices on sugar mills’ officials

LAHORE: Lahore chapter of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued call-up notices to owners of several sugar mills as it initiated action against...
Read more
HEADLINES

 Pakistan Navy ships visit Doha port, participate in exercise

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN) ships ALAMGIR and AZMAT during Overseas Deployment visited port HAMAD (Doha), Qatar and participated in bilateral exercise Asad Al Bahr-II...
Read more
NATIONAL

PU announces postponement of all exams

Punjab University (PU) on Monday announced that it was postponing all exams with immediate effect due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in...
Read more
NATIONAL

O-level, IGCSE exams from May 10: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood Monday announced annual assessments for O-level and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), previously due to start...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

 Pakistan Navy ships visit Doha port, participate in exercise

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN) ships ALAMGIR and AZMAT during Overseas Deployment visited port HAMAD (Doha), Qatar and participated in bilateral exercise Asad Al Bahr-II...

PU announces postponement of all exams

Shab-e-Barat to be observed tonight

O-level, IGCSE exams from May 10: minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.