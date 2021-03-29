Shab-e-Barat to be observed tonight

ISLAMABAD: Shab-e-Barat will be observed on Monday night to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty.

On this night, Muslims offer special prayers for the security and prosperity of Ummah.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in a statement has appealed to the people to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty on Shab-e-Barat as the coronavirus pandemic seems to be spreading far and wide.

He asked the Muslims to strictly follow Covid-19 prevention guidelines, especially in mosques to control the spread of deadly disease.

Moreover, the provincial government stated that Shab-e-Barat would be observed with religious devotion and respect all over Balochistan, including the provincial capital Quetta, on Monday night.

Stern security arrangements have been made across the province and special religious gatherings have been held in mosques of Quetta city in which the scholars would explain about the importance and the virtue of Shab-e-Barat.

The recitation of Holy Quran, Naat and recitation, Salat-ul-Tasbeeh and special worships would be held in the mosques. The scholars have appealed to the people to go to the graves of their dead on the night of Shab-e-Barat and pray for forgiveness.

On this occasion, Qari Noor Mohammad, while talking to APP, said that people should avoid fireworks which was extravagant and Islam was not allowed such extravagant activities.

He also urged people to offer special prayers and to recite the Holy Quran in mosques.