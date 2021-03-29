HEADLINES

 Pakistan Navy ships visit Doha port, participate in exercise

By ppi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN) ships ALAMGIR and AZMAT during Overseas Deployment visited port HAMAD (Doha), Qatar and participated in bilateral exercise Asad Al Bahr-II with Qatar Emiri Naval Forces (QENF).

Upon arrival at Doha, PN ships were warmly welcomed by senior officers of QENF and the Defence Attache of Pakistan. During the visit, the Mission Commander of PN Flotilla called on various dignities of the host country. In addition, the planning and coordination of bilateral exercise were undertaken with Qatar Emiri Naval and Air Force officers.

On completion of port visit, the bilateral exercise Asad Al Bahr-II was undertaken between PN and QENF ships HUWAR, DAMSAH and KAAN participated in the exercise along with aircraft of Qatar Emiri Air Forces (QEAF).

The exercise was aimed to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance naval collaboration and interoperability among the two navies. Participation in exercise Asad Al Bahr-II is a manifestation of PN resolve to work with friendly navies to promote peace and security in the region.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close friendly ties and cordial relations. Port visit by PN ships followed by Ex Asad Al Bahr-II is expected to contribute in further enhancing the bilateral ties between friendly countries.

