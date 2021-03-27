HEC chairman removed after suggestion to halve tenure

ISLAMABAD: The government removed Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairperson Dr Tariq Banuri with immediate effect on Friday, days after a meeting of the cabinet committee proposed to halve the job tenure to two years.

“In terms of sub-section (5), read with sub-section (5A), of Section 6 of Higher Education Commission Ordinance, 2002, as amended vide Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, Dr. Tariq Danuri has ceased to be the Chairperson, Higher Education Commission forthwith and is accordingly removed from the said post, with immediate effect,” stated the notification.

The Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases (CCLC) on Wednesday recommended the tenure of HEC chairman should only be two years instead of the existing practice of four years.

The committee’s recommendation will be placed before Prime Minister Imran Khan, who can send recommendations to the president for issuing directions to amend HEC’s ordinance and reduce the tenure.

Banuri was appointed to the position in May 2018 by then-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for a four-year term and was due to complete his tenure in May 2022.

It was reported his working relationship with the federal education ministry, vice chancellors, faculty members, staffers, and media are not cordial.

In addition, Banuri also appointed a number of consultants against heavy salary packages, the report said. Recently, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recently started a probe against him. Through an official letter, the dirty money watchdog sought details of consultants appointed by him, of expenses incurred on the inauguration of the university in Prime Minister’s House.