NATIONAL

Climate change set to drive more deadly heat in South Asia, including Pakistan

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Deadly heatwaves in South Asia — including Pakistan — are likely to become more common in the future, with the region’s exposure to lethal heat stress potentially nearly tripling if global warming isn’t curbed, researchers said.

But the threat could be halved if the world meets a goal set under the Paris Agreement on climate change to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times, researchers said in a study published this week by the American Geophysical Union, an international scientific association.

“The future looks bad for South Asia, but the worst can be avoided by containing warming to as low as possible,” Moetasim Ashfaq, a climate scientist at the US-based Oak Ridge National Laboratory, said in a statement.

Still, with global temperatures already having risen more than 1C, “the need for adaptation over South Asia is today, not in the future. It’s not a choice anymore,” said Ashfaq, the study’s author.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has said global climate-heating emissions must fall by about 45 percent by 2030, compared to 2010 levels, to limit warming to below 2C, the higher temperature goal in the Paris Agreement.

But updated plans to reduce emissions, submitted by at least 75 nations ahead of planned COP26 UN climate talks in November, barely made a dent in the huge cuts needed to meet the global climate goals a UN report said last month.

The new study used climate simulations and projected population growth to estimate the number of people who could experience dangerous levels of heat stress at warming levels of 1.5C and 2C.

It looked at the predicted “wet bulb temperature”, which accounts for humidity and temperature and aims to more accurately reflects what people experience on a hot day.

Health experts and scientists say that at a wet bulb temperature of 32C labour becomes unsafe and at 35C the body can no longer cool itself.

If warming hits 2C, the number of South Asians exposed to unsafe temperatures could rise two-fold, and nearly three times as many people could face lethal heat, the study said.

In a region home to a quarter of the world’s population that could have a big impact on the ability of workers to produce crops in breadbasket regions such as West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh in India and Punjab and Sindh in Pakistan, study authors said.

Workers in increasingly steamy cities such as Karachi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Peshawar could also be affected, particularly as many do not have access to air conditioning, the study noted.

Pakistan and India already experience deadly heatwaves, with one in 2015 causing about 3,500 deaths, the study noted.

As temperatures rise as a result of climate change, “a policy framework is […] needed to fight against heat stress and heat wave-related problems,” said T.V. Lakshmi Kumar, an atmospheric scientist at India’s SRM Institute of Science and Technology, who was not involved in the study.

Previous articleModi’s BJP seeks big win as two key Indian states vote
Next articleHEC chairman removed after suggestion to halve tenure
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

HEC chairman removed after suggestion to halve tenure

ISLAMABAD: The government removed Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairperson Dr Tariq Banuri with immediate effect on Friday, days after a meeting of the cabinet...
Read more
HEADLINES

Religious scholar killed over blasphemy allegations

A religious scholar was axed to death by an assailant over allegations of blasphemy in Punjab's Jhang district, a local news outlet reported on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Law Ministry constitutes special committee for anti-rape ordinance implementation

The Ministry of Law and Justice has constituted a 42-member special committee for the implementation of Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance, 2021, headed by...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani, Indian commanders hold meeting at LoC

ISLAMABAD: A brigade command level flagstaff meeting was held between the military officers of Pakistan and India at the Rawalakot-Poonch border crossing point, said...
Read more
HEADLINES

Prosecution failed to substantiate charges against Omar Sheikh, says SC verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued a detailed verdict in the January 28 decision to release Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh, saying that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pandemic threatens lost decade for development: report

The Covid-19 pandemic has reversed development gains for millions in poor countries, creating an even more sharply unequal world, according to a new United...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Headlines

US spy agencies warn Biden of possible Taliban takeover of Afghanistan:...

WASHINGTON: US intelligence agencies have told the Biden administration that the Taliban could overrun most of Afghanistan within two to three years if US...

Myanmar junta says will strive for democracy after chilling warning to protesters

New Zealand clean sweep series with crushing 164-run win against Bangladesh

Bonner leads West Indies resistance to secure draw against Sri Lanka

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.