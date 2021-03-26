Sindh given Rs80bn less in terms of NFC Award: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh Government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the federal government has not given full amount to the province in terms of the NFC Award and as a result of which, the development projects in the province are suffering.

Talking to media, Wahab, who is also the adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment and Coastal Development, said that the Sindh government is planting trees across the province, especially on the coastal strip, to reduce air pollution, adding that the provincial government was provided Rs80 billion less in terms of the NFC Award.

“The federal government has not given a single development plan to Sindh. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders do not fulfil any promise, but our industrialists are our assets. The Sindh chief minister has approved 11 new roads for site industrial area. The provincial government will continue development work despite all conspiracies,” he said.

Replying to questions, he said that Shahriar Shar had also met with the Sindh chief minister and PPP leader Faryal Talpur, adding that even when the PTI government came up with a plan against the islands, Shahriar stood by the people of Sindh.

“It is our sincerity that people are coming to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). In current situation, the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stand together in principle,” he said.

“Governments around the world are vaccinating their people against coronavirus. Our federal government is not providing coronavirus vaccines to citizens. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant recovery to our prime minister but the premier has to show his feelings in words and deeds. Now, a common man has also realised that the PTI is an anti-people government that only makes claims and does not work.”

Earlier, addressing the inaugural ceremony of SN West Incineration Plant at Landhi Industrial Area, Wahab said the automatic plant is unique and capable of burning 12,000 kilogram of industrial and medical waste per day.

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Director General Naeem Mughal, Deputy Director Munir Abbasi and some other officials were also present on the occasion.

Wahab said that some precautionary and special measures were taken at the plant to protect it from environmental pollution, in which black smoke was disinfected and converted into white smoke through modern scrubber towers installed in the plant.

He added that a network of industries is being set up in the province along with measures to reduce environmental pollution in factories, which would result in the proper disposal of hazardous waste.

He further said that they had raided the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) plant a year and a half ago and found that the plant was not functioning properly, but now due to efforts for a better future regarding environment, many private companies are also turning to this sector.

The inaugurated plant will burn industrial and medical waste in a conducive environment, he said and added that the Sindh government, on the request of the industrialists, has constructed strong and magnificent roads in Landhi Industrial Area with its own treasury.

He appealed to the industrialists to come to private sector because the SEPA is doing its best in this regard.