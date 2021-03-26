WHO donates ambulances, bikes to Punjab govt as support in war against Covid-19

LAHORE: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated eight ambulances and 12 motorbikes to the Punjab government to support it in its ongoing war against coronavirus pandemic.

The WHO’s Country Head Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala handed over the ambulances and motorbikes to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during a ceremony held in Lahore on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister stressed the need for unity among all sections to fight and win the war against coronavirus.

Thanking the WHO for its donation, Buzdar said that the new ambulances will be used for shifting corona patients and vaccinating old citizens.