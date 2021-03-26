CITY

WHO donates ambulances, bikes to Punjab govt as support in war against Covid-19

Buzdar says the new ambulances will be used for shifting corona patients and vaccinating old citizens

By INP

LAHORE: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated eight ambulances and 12 motorbikes to the Punjab government to support it in its ongoing war against coronavirus pandemic.

The WHO’s Country Head Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala handed over the ambulances and motorbikes to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during a ceremony held in Lahore on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister stressed the need for unity among all sections to fight and win the war against coronavirus.

Thanking the WHO for its donation, Buzdar said that the new ambulances will be used for shifting corona patients and vaccinating old citizens.

Previous articleSindh given Rs80bn less in terms of NFC Award: Murtaza Wahab
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

Sindh given Rs80bn less in terms of NFC Award: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh Government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the federal government has not given full amount to the province in terms of...
Read more
CITY

PEMRA asks TV channels to abstain from judgemental remarks about NAB

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has ordered TV channels to refrain from broadcasting "judgemental and unipolar remarks" about the National Accountability Bureau...
Read more
CITY

Buzdar announces Rs25bn uplift package, varsities for three districts

GUJRANWALA: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Sheikhupura, Hafizabad and Gujranwala on Wednesday and announced new development projects, worth Rs25 billion, along with the...
Read more
CITY

Saudi businessman seeks govt’s support for 66.4pc KE shares’ acquisition by Chinese firm

ISLAMABAD: Following the downfall of Abraaj Group Chief Arif Naqvi, Saudi billionaire Sheikh Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih has attempted to convince the Pakistani leadership to ensure...
Read more
CITY

Punjab decides to exempt taxes on entertainment

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to exempt all duties and taxes on entertainment and collect property tax on the basis of rental value instead...
Read more
CITY

FIA officer suspended over alleged harassment at Karachi airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has suspended one of its immigration officers over an incident of alleged harassment at the Jinnah International Airport, according...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Killing of 4 boys: Tribesmen mull Islamabad sit-in if demands not...

PESHAWAR: Members of Pakistan's Janikhel tribal community said on Thursday they would move their protest demonstration over the killing of four teenage boys from a...

PM felicitates armed forces, organisers on successful parade

Pandemic and ongoing weddings

Gender inequality in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.