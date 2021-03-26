CITY

Sindh announces public holiday on 29th on account of Shab-e-Barat

By News Desk

The Sindh government on Friday has announced a public holiday on the 15th of Shaban (March 29) on account of Shab-e-Barat.

According to a notification issued in this regard, all government and private educational institutions across the province will remain closed on March 29.

“In pursuance of the decision taken in the Steering Committee meeting on Education held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, all public and private educational institutions, falling under the administrative domain of the College Education Department, shall remain closed on March 29, 2021, on account of Shab-e-Barat,” the notification read.

Shab-e-Barat is observed throughout Pakistan with a lot of reverence and humility.

Previous articlePakistani, Indian commanders hold meeting at LoC
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

WHO donates ambulances, bikes to Punjab govt as support in war against Covid-19

LAHORE: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated eight ambulances and 12 motorbikes to the Punjab government to support it in its ongoing war against...
Read more
CITY

Sindh given Rs80bn less in terms of NFC Award: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh Government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the federal government has not given full amount to the province in terms of...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC grants bail to PTI leader in two cases

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in...
Read more
CITY

PEMRA asks TV channels to abstain from judgemental remarks about NAB

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has ordered TV channels to refrain from broadcasting "judgemental and unipolar remarks" about the National Accountability Bureau...
Read more
CITY

Buzdar announces Rs25bn uplift package, varsities for three districts

GUJRANWALA: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Sheikhupura, Hafizabad and Gujranwala on Wednesday and announced new development projects, worth Rs25 billion, along with the...
Read more
CITY

Saudi businessman seeks govt’s support for 66.4pc KE shares’ acquisition by Chinese firm

ISLAMABAD: Following the downfall of Abraaj Group Chief Arif Naqvi, Saudi billionaire Sheikh Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih has attempted to convince the Pakistani leadership to ensure...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Prioritisation of Covid vaccination for seafarers, aircrew stressed

Different world organisations have stressed the need for prioritising of Covid-19 vaccination for seafarers and aircrew. According to a joint statement issued on Friday, the...

Naval chief calls for endeavors to deal with complex, dynamic security environment

Pak-China cooperation to bring economic stability in region: Masood

End of an era: Literary giant Haseena Moin loses life battle against cancer

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.