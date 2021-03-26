Law Ministry constitutes special committee for anti-rape ordinance implementation

The Ministry of Law and Justice has constituted a 42-member special committee for the implementation of Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance, 2021, headed by Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari.

The committee includes Justice (r) Nasira Javid Iqbal; Advisers to the Law Ministry Hasan Mehmood and Zahoor Ahmed as well as representatives of the Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and provincial forensic agencies. The committee will present its recommendations to the prime minister.

The first meeting of the committee was convened on Friday under the chairpersonship of Barrister Maleeka at the Law Ministry. Preliminary matters pertaining to implementation of the provisions of Anti-Rape Ordinance, including drafting of various guidelines, were under discussion. Regular weekly meetings are expected to be held over the next few months.

According to a local media outlet, the government has also decided to set up anti-rape crisis cells in every district in order to curb the growing incidents of sexual assault in the country.