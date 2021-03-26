HEADLINES

Law Ministry constitutes special committee for anti-rape ordinance implementation

Govt decides to set up anti-rape crisis cells in every district

By News Desk

The Ministry of Law and Justice has constituted a 42-member special committee for the implementation of Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance, 2021, headed by Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari.

The committee includes Justice (r) Nasira Javid Iqbal; Advisers to the Law Ministry Hasan Mehmood and Zahoor Ahmed as well as representatives of the Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and provincial forensic agencies. The committee will present its recommendations to the prime minister.

The first meeting of the committee was convened on Friday under the chairpersonship of Barrister Maleeka at the Law Ministry. Preliminary matters pertaining to implementation of the provisions of Anti-Rape Ordinance, including drafting of various guidelines, were under discussion.  Regular weekly meetings are expected to be held over the next few months.

According to a local media outlet, the government has also decided to set up anti-rape crisis cells in every district in order to curb the growing incidents of sexual assault in the country.

Previous articleSindh announces public holiday on 29th on account of Shab-e-Barat
Next articleReligious scholar killed over blasphemy allegations
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Religious scholar killed over blasphemy allegations

A religious scholar was axed to death by an assailant over allegations of blasphemy in Punjab's Jhang district, a local news outlet reported on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani, Indian commanders hold meeting at LoC

ISLAMABAD: A brigade command level flagstaff meeting was held between the military officers of Pakistan and India at the Rawalakot-Poonch border crossing point, said...
Read more
HEADLINES

Prosecution failed to substantiate charges against Omar Sheikh, says SC verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued a detailed verdict in the January 28 decision to release Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh, saying that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pandemic threatens lost decade for development: report

The Covid-19 pandemic has reversed development gains for millions in poor countries, creating an even more sharply unequal world, according to a new United...
Read more
HEADLINES

Prioritisation of Covid vaccination for seafarers, aircrew stressed

Different world organisations have stressed the need for prioritising of Covid-19 vaccination for seafarers and aircrew. According to a joint statement issued on Friday, the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Naval chief calls for endeavors to deal with complex, dynamic security environment

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has said that “we must keep abreast of the emerging trends and make endeavours...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Prosecution failed to substantiate charges against Omar Sheikh, says SC verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued a detailed verdict in the January 28 decision to release Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh, saying that...

Pandemic threatens lost decade for development: report

Prioritisation of Covid vaccination for seafarers, aircrew stressed

Naval chief calls for endeavors to deal with complex, dynamic security environment

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.