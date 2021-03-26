HEADLINES

Religious scholar killed over blasphemy allegations

By News Desk

A religious scholar was axed to death by an assailant over allegations of blasphemy in Punjab’s Jhang district, a local news outlet reported on Friday.

The incident took place during a festival in Basti Murad of Shorkot tehsil on Wednesday wherein the victim, Taqi Shah, had been roaming around with a friend, Hasnain Shah, when they were approached by a man who attacked them.

The scholar and his friend had been on a motorbike, while the attacker was on foot. As he cut them off, the two friends fell forward onto the road, and the assailant used the opportunity to axe Taqi to death.

Police then reached the spot after the suspect had already fled the scene and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a murder case against three suspects – one identified man and two unidentified persons – at Shorkot City police station on the complaint of a family member of the deceased.

The complainant alleged that the victim was killed by the primary suspect after developing a dispute with him “while playing volleyball”.

According to Investigation Officer Tariq Mehmood, the suspect was arrested the day of the incident and sent on a 14-day judicial remand.

Mehmood maintained that the reason behind the killing was not the grudge between the suspect and Taqi over their volleyball dispute. He stated that their argument had been resolved previously, but the killer held a grudge against the scholar.

On the other hand, Jhang District Police Officer (DPO) Sarfraz Virk stated that the suspect had killed the man after accusing him of committing blasphemy against companions of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

“The suspect in his statement confessed to have killed the victim, Taqi Shah, over blasphemy allegations,” the DPO said, adding that blasphemy case against the victim had been registered in 2019.

Previous articleLaw Ministry constitutes special committee for anti-rape ordinance implementation
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Law Ministry constitutes special committee for anti-rape ordinance implementation

The Ministry of Law and Justice has constituted a 42-member special committee for the implementation of Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance, 2021, headed by...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani, Indian commanders hold meeting at LoC

ISLAMABAD: A brigade command level flagstaff meeting was held between the military officers of Pakistan and India at the Rawalakot-Poonch border crossing point, said...
Read more
HEADLINES

Prosecution failed to substantiate charges against Omar Sheikh, says SC verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued a detailed verdict in the January 28 decision to release Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh, saying that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pandemic threatens lost decade for development: report

The Covid-19 pandemic has reversed development gains for millions in poor countries, creating an even more sharply unequal world, according to a new United...
Read more
HEADLINES

Prioritisation of Covid vaccination for seafarers, aircrew stressed

Different world organisations have stressed the need for prioritising of Covid-19 vaccination for seafarers and aircrew. According to a joint statement issued on Friday, the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Naval chief calls for endeavors to deal with complex, dynamic security environment

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has said that “we must keep abreast of the emerging trends and make endeavours...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Prosecution failed to substantiate charges against Omar Sheikh, says SC verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued a detailed verdict in the January 28 decision to release Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh, saying that...

Pandemic threatens lost decade for development: report

Prioritisation of Covid vaccination for seafarers, aircrew stressed

Naval chief calls for endeavors to deal with complex, dynamic security environment

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.