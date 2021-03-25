Opinion

Pandemic and ongoing weddings

By Editor's Mail
I want to draw your attention towards the issue that is very crucial now a days which is pandemic and the ongoing weddings.

Covid-19 is increasing day by day fluently but our people are still not taking it seriously and not following the SOPs.In this deadly pandemic,usually every day we say crowds of people attending a wedding with zero SOPs,no mask,no sanitizer.People still think that this is the perfect time for a wedding however it is not.Authorities should take control of it otherwise pandemic may exceed.

Hiba Shazad

KARACHI

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

