PM felicitates armed forces, organisers on successful parade

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated all three wings of the armed forces and organisers for holding a successful parade event in connection with Pakistan Day on Thursday.

In a message, the prime minister said that all troops of armed forces and friendly countries have presented wonderful performances at the event. He said that culture of all provinces as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) was presented in the form of a bouquet.