HEADLINES

Killing of 4 boys: Tribesmen mull Islamabad sit-in if demands not met

By TLTP

PESHAWAR: Members of Pakistan’s Janikhel tribal community said on Thursday they would move their protest demonstration over the killing of four teenage boys from a northwestern town to the federal capital.

The four boys, aged between 13 and 17, had gone out bird hunting when they went missing about three weeks ago. Their bodies were found last Sunday buried in a field by a shepherd grazing his cattle.

Tribal elder Latif Wazir told the media the killings had sparked public outrage in the area, prompting people to stage a sit-in near a military check post in the Janikhel area of Bannu Subdivision in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Provincial authorities on Wednesday sent Transport Minister Malik Shah Mohammad Khan along with local administration officials to negotiate with the tribesmen and request them to end the sit-in which has now gone on for five days. The clan has refused.

Wazir said that thousands of Janikhel tribesmen had collected cash donations to arrange about 400 vehicles to move the sit-in to Islamabad on Friday if their main demands were not met by Thursday evening.

The demands include action against an official in the Janikhel area in whose jurisdiction the murders took place, a “ban on a display of arms and compensation for the bereaved families of the slain boys,” Wazir said.

Previous articlePM felicitates armed forces, organisers on successful parade
Next articleQureshi hopeful of Biden admin’s effective role for Kashmir resolution
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Qureshi hopeful of Biden admin’s effective role for Kashmir resolution

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday hoped that the incumbent United States administration would play an effective role for a peaceful resolution of the...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM felicitates armed forces, organisers on successful parade

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated all three wings of the armed forces and organisers for holding a successful parade event in connection with...
Read more
HEADLINES

NAB’s postponing of Maryam’s hearing brings PDM parties together

ISLAMABAD: The joint endeavour of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) allies to force National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to postpone Maryam Nawaz’s Friday's hearing reinforced...
Read more
HEADLINES

Security red alert issued in Gilgit as sectarian clashes feared

ISLAMABAD: After the killing of at least five people in a firing incident on Thursday evening in Gilgit, the government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s water commission protests India’s illegal projects on Chenab River

ISLAMABAD: The 116th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) concluded in New Delhi without making any tangible headway. This was for the first...
Read more
HEADLINES

Saudi commander, COAS Bajwa discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Royal Saudi Land Forces Commander Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Al-Mutair called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CITY

Sindh given Rs80bn less in terms of NFC Award: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh Government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the federal government has not given full amount to the province in terms of...

Bonner digs in as West Indies battle for draw in first Test

Qureshi hopeful of Biden admin’s effective role for Kashmir resolution

Killing of 4 boys: Tribesmen mull Islamabad sit-in if demands not met

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.