Qureshi hopeful of Biden admin's effective role for Kashmir resolution

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday hoped that the incumbent United States administration would play an effective role for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute as well as for peace in the region.
The foreign minister, in a meeting with US Democratic Party leader Tahir Javed, said that the people holding key positions in the Joe Biden’s administration had acquaintance about Pakistan and regional matters, according to a Foreign Ministry press release.
The Democratic Party leader also said the incumbent US administration was concerned about the human rights abuses in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).
The meeting focused on the Pakistan-US bilateral relations, economic diplomacy and other matters of mutual interest.
Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated Javed for being conferred Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan in recognition of his services for strengthening the Pak-US ties.
He said that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with the United States as both the countries were allies in the efforts for regional peace, including the Afghan peace process.
He told the Democratic Party leader that the incumbent Pakistan government was specially focused on the geo-economic priorities.
Qureshi said that Pakistan’s government was extending e-visa and other facilities to attract the foreign investors. The US companies should also take advantage of the incentives being offered by the government and invest in Pakistan’s multiple sectors, he added.
The meeting also encompassed the matters related to the Pakistani diaspora in the US.
Javed thanked the foreign minister and assured him of his continuous efforts for strengthening the Pakistan-US economic cooperation.

