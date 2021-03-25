HEADLINES

5 people shot dead, 7 injured as gunmen attack passenger van in Gilgit

By Ghulam Abbas
ISLAMABAD: At least five people were killed and seven were injured when a passenger coach came under fire on Thursday.

Police said the passenger vehicle was on its way from Gilgit to Niltar Bala (Upper Naltar) when it was fired upon at the RC bridge by unidentified suspects.

Five people were killed while seven were injured. The injured were shifted to the Gilgit Hospital for treatment, said police. The five deceased all hailed from Niltar Bala, where the passenger vehicle was travelling to, said police.

Police officials have arrived at the scene and have started gathering evidence for an investigation into the crime.

Though the causes of this incident are yet to be known, residents of the area doubt that this incident could be a retaliatory firing of an earlier incident in which two young men died after coming under attack from a group in Naltar Valley of Gilgit district.

The incident had taken place in the upper reaches of Naltar valley after a group of picnickers from Lower Naltar were attacked. As a result of the armed attack two youths, Muzamil and Farjad Hussain sustained injuries. Farjad Hussain died while being evacuated. Later, Saleem Abbas had also succumbed to the injuries at Provincial Headquarter Hospital, Gilgit.

Locals had also reported that the two groups clashed because the picnickers from Lower Naltar were playing music in front of a mosque.

Residents of the two villages – Upper and Lower Naltar – have also been involved in a land dispute, with both villages claiming ownership of the lakes and pastures. The attackers were, allegedly, led by Kareem Gujar, a resident of Upper Naltar village.

According to the locals, those who have been killed and injured in the attack on Thursday were from Upper Naltar village. This is why they doubt that the incident could be a retaliation for the earlier incident that happened in May 2020.

Since the two villages of the district belong to different sects, some elements were also trying to rationalise these incidents on sectarian grounds.

Taking “strong notice” of the incident, GB Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed has directed the inspector general of police (IGP) to deploy forces in the area and ensure law and order through “indiscriminate action” against the culprit(s). He has also appealed to the masses to not paint the land dispute as a sectarian issue.

Such incidents could hurt the tourism industry in the area. Naltar is about 34 kilometres (21 miles) from Gilgit. The valley is a forested region known for its dramatic mountain scenery. Naltar valley is also famous for the three lakes i.e., Strangi lake, Blue lake and Bodlok lake.   

Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

