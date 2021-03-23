Opinion

Learning from Trudeau

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
23
0

Indeed, among non-Muslim leaders Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has given a very balanced reaction to the ballooning crisis. Observing that while he defended freedom of expression, it is “not without limits” and should not “arbitrarily and needlessly hurt” certain communities. Certainly, Emmanuel Macron can learn a thing or two about how to compassionately handle delicate matters from Mr Trudeau.

Once more the fires of Islamophobia have been lit, setting off an ugly series of events that have put the Muslim and Western worlds on a collision course. This time again the trigger was blasphemous images of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), published in France. Following the republication and display of these in a French classroom by a teacher, the educator was murdered while three people were killed in a separate attack on a Nice church.

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, French President Macron’s combative rhetoric in the aftermath of the controversy has not helped matters. Instead of addressing the issue in a statesmanlike fashion, Mr Macron has held forth in a neocolonial fashion about the ‘crisis’ Islam faces. This has led to certain questionable reactions from some in the Muslim world; former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad in a blog post wrote that Muslims had a right to be “angry and kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past”.

Muhammad Hassan

Karachi

Previous articleWebsite for Corona
Next articleRangers attacked again in Sindh; three injured
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Website for Corona

As corona is extensively discussed in social, electronic, and paper media. The problem is undoubtedly challenging however, being threatened, panic, and anxious may not...
Read more
Letters

TB too, not just Corona

Each year, we commemorate World Tuberculosis (TB) Day on March 24 to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of...
Read more
Letters

COVID-19 and universities

The Covid 19 pendamic has effected the educational sectore worldwide, 70% of students population has been effected globaly by the pendamic. In my point of...
Read more
Letters

Violation of traffic rules and duties of traffic police

I want to invite the attention of authorities to the traffic problems in a Cities. As it results the loss of property and life...
Read more
Comment

Israel’s election is all about Netanyahu

Washington Watch Israelis are going to the polls for the fourth time in two years. It’s a weird election, to be sure, in part because...
Read more
Comment

Zardari’s checkmate

One must move in silence and only speak when it's time to say ‘checkmate’ as it's all about making the right move at the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

HEADLINES

President confers civil awards to prominent personalities

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday conferred Pakistan civil awards on prominent personalities including foreign nationals in recognition of their services in different fields...

Landslide blocks Karakoram Highway

Blast outside Levies office leaves 4 dead, 13 injured in Chaman

Coronavirus ‘frustrating’ but ‘please do keep safe’, says British HC

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.