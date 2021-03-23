NATIONAL

Rangers attacked again in Sindh; three injured

By TLTP
Pakistani policemen and rangers stand guard after cordoning an area during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Karachi on April 12, 2020. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)

KHAIRPUR: Attacks on security personnel continue in Sindh province as at least three persons, including Rangers personnel, were injured in a cracker attack on the security personnel’s vehicle in Khairpur city on Tuesday.

The assailants hurled a cracker on a Rangers vehicle near Barr Chowk of the city, leaving three wounded in the attack. The wounded persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Khairpur for medical treatment. Heavy contingents of Rangers and police cordoned off the area.

Sindh Inspector General (IG) took notice of the incident and sought details from the senior Khairpur police superintendent (SSP).

Earlier on March 15, an official of Rangers was martyred and five other people got injured as a result of a blast reported near the Orangi Town area.

According to police, the blast took place near a Rangers vehicle that was parked in the Mominabad area of Karachi’s Orangi Town.

The Sindh Rangers personnel were discharging their duties and were busy snap checking at the Mominabad neighbourhood of Karachi when the blast occurred near their vehicle, said police.

Two Rangers officials and three other people who were present at the site were injured in the blast. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical aid, according to rescue sources.

Earlier, attacks on security personnel were reported from Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on March 8 warned that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is reorganising in Pakistan, adding, “There are threats in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi.”

Previous articleLearning from Trudeau
Next articleOccupied Kashmir marks another Pakistan Day under guns
TLTP

