Occupied Kashmir marks another Pakistan Day under guns

SRINAGAR: The people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) greeted Pakistani people and the government on Pakistan Day by putting up Pakistani flags for the third consecutive day in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian and other parts of the occupied territory.

Pakistani flags and posters carrying pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Geelani, were displaced to celebrate Pakistan Day in IOK, according to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

The posters were displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance and Ahl-e-Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Resistance Movement, Kashmir Hurriyet Youth Forum and Jammu and Kashmir Justice League.

Political experts say the posters are a message to India that it cannot weaken the Kashmiris’ liberation movement through its military occupation and brutalities. They said that the posters have well explained the Kashmiris’ demand for freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

The resolution passed on March 23, 1940, is the main driving force behind the Kashmir freedom struggle, which is in fact a continuation of the Pakistan Movement. This has been stated in a report released by Kashmir Media Service in connection with Pakistan Day.

The report pointed out that a Kashmiri delegation had attended the public event in Lahore on March 23 in 1940 and had announced in the big gathering that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would be a part of the future Muslim state in the region.

The report said that Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of the partition plan of the subcontinent. Besides, Pakistanis and Kashmiris share strong religious, historic and cultural bonds.

The report said that Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir are incomplete without each other, and pro-Pakistan slogans raised by the Kashmiris in the volley of brutal fire by Indian forces in IOK depict the oneness of Pakistan and Kashmir.

Right from 1947, the people of IOK have been celebrating Pakistan’s national days under the shadows of Indian guns; Kashmiris unfurl Pakistani flags; raise slogans like ‘Long Live Pakistan’ and ‘We Want Pakistan’ to show their attachment and love for Pakistan, the report added.

It mentioned that ‘Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan’ slogan is the voice of every Kashmiri Muslim, while Pakistanis too stands shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiris in their freedom struggle.

The KMS report referred to the statement of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that Kashmir issue is the lone irritant standing in the way of better ties between Pakistan and India. PM Imran stressed that Kashmiris must be given the right to self-determination as stated by the United Nations resolutions.

Pakistan’s Army Chief Gen Bajwa has also said that South Asia cannot progress without the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means. He, therefore, asked India to create an environment conducive particularly in IOK for meaningful dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad.

The report pointed out that India’s actions post-August 5, 2019 have once again testified that Muslims needed a separate homeland in the sub-continent.

It said that occupied Kashmir is destined to become part of Pakistan, and shrouding of Kashmiri martyrs’ bodies in Pakistani flags is a manifestation of IOK people’s attachment and love with Pakistan, besides being a vindication of the fact that the Two-Nation Theory is more relevant today than ever before.