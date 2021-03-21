Preparations in full swing to celebrate Pakistan Day in befitting manner on Mar 23

HEADLINES

By APP

RAWALPINDI: The preparations are in full swing here to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23 in a befitting manner as the day celebrated across the country to mark the passing of the Lahore Resolution, when a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire was demanded on March 23, 1940, in Lahore.

With the 74th Pakistan Day just two days away, elaborate arrangements are underway to celebrate it with great national zeal and patriotic spirit.

As Pakistan Day holds a significant place in the history of Pakistan, the Armed Forces have been busy in rehearsals and drills at Shakarparian parade ground to celebrate the day in a spectacular way.

Armed forces troops and other departments were being seen busy in rehearsals and making other administrative arrangements for the day, to be held in a dignified and respectful manner.

Residents of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were also taking a keen interest in the rehearsals and visiting nearby areas such as Faizabad and I-8 interchanges to witness aerobatics manoeuvres of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Participating troops included foot columns of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, PAF, Frontier Corps, Northern Light Infantry, Mujahid Force, Islamabad Police, Tri-Services Lady officers, Tri-Services Armed Forces Nursing Service, Girls Guide, Boys Scouts, Special Service Group from three Services, mechanized columns of Armored Corps, Artillery, Army Air Defence, Signals, Engineers, Army Strategic Force Command, Camel Band and Presidents Body Guard.

Special ‘dua’ ceremonies would be organised at the Mosques after Fajar prayers, seeking solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the country.

According to a District Administration spokesman, over 1000 male and female students of Rawalpindi also participated in full-dress rehearsals held on March 19 and 21.

He informed that Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani during his visit to Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Dhoke Kashmirian and Government Girls Higher Secondary School Shimla Islamia had given an invitation to the students to participate in full-dress rehearsals of the Pakistan Day parade.

Rawalpindi Commissioner Capt (r) Muhammad Mehmood, Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (r) Anwarul Haq and Additional DC Abdullah Mehmood were also present in the ceremony organised under ‘Plant for Pakistan‘ spring plantation campaign 2021.

Appreciating the keen interest shown by the students in the plantation campaign, the Station Commander had given the invitation.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi District Police and Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) had chalked out special plans to ensure holding such a mega-event in a magnificent manner.

Strict security measures had been taken in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to avoid any untoward incident.

Rawalpindi CTP had finalised all the arrangements to facilitate the motorists of twin cities on March 23.

APP

