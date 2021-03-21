HEADLINES

Broadsheet commission completes probe

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The commission set up to investigate the Broadsheet LLC case has completed its investigation, reports said on Sunday.

The one-man inquiry committee, comprising Justice (r) Azmat Saeed Sheikh, has prepared a 100-page report based on its investigation which will be submitted to the cabinet either on Monday or Wednesday.

Justice Sheikh was appointed as the head of the inquiry committee to probe the issue of the UK-based asset recovery firm.

The cabinet, in its meeting on January 19, had decided to form a new inquiry committee on the recommendation of an inter-ministerial committee that had earlier been constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the saga.

The statements of several personalities and the documentary evidence collected during the investigation are compiled separately in the report.

The commission was instituted in January and it launched its probe on February 9.

Earlier, reports had suggested the government was reluctant to extend cooperation to the inquiry commission. Only the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), of which Justice Sheikh once remained a part, had provided the relevant record to it.

The panel is yet to receive the information it has sought from the office of the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), the reports added.

The inquiry commission has recorded testimonies of international law expert Ahmer Bilal Sufi as well as Shahid Baig, who served as director audit and accounts at Pakistan High Commission in London when Islamabad paid a penalty to the Broadsheet on the order of a British court.

The commission has so far recorded testimonies of a total of 18 witnesses.

Previous articleMassive religious gathering worries India as Covid-19 cases surge
Next articlePreparations in full swing to celebrate Pakistan Day in befitting manner on Mar 23
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

DRAP proposes Sputnik vaccine double-dose price at Rs8,500

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has prepared recommendations for fixing the prices of the coronavirus vaccines, sources said on Sunday. The DRAP...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fazlur Rehman meets Maryam, Hamza in Lahore

With an aim to keep the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on the same page, head of the opposition alliance Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Pakistan Day in befitting manner on Mar 23

RAWALPINDI: The preparations are in full swing here to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23 in a befitting manner as the day celebrated across...
Read more
HEADLINES

Asad Umar rules out new lockdown as coronavirus cases rise

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday said that the government is not considering a new lockdown to curb coronavirus infections,...
Read more
HEADLINES

NAB challenges Jamali’s bail in SC

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday challenged Balochistan High Court’s (BHC) decision to grant bail to former Senate chairman Jan Mohammad Jamali in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Epaper – March 20 ISB 2021

Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

Public gatherings, visitors banned in Quetta amid third Covid-19 wave

QUETTA: The district administration of Quetta on Sunday imposed a ban on public gatherings and tourists' entry into the provincial capital in view of...

Pakistan-Iran border points closed for two weeks

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Pakistan Day in befitting manner on Mar 23

Broadsheet commission completes probe

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.