Broadsheet commission completes probe

ISLAMABAD: The commission set up to investigate the Broadsheet LLC case has completed its investigation, reports said on Sunday.

The one-man inquiry committee, comprising Justice (r) Azmat Saeed Sheikh, has prepared a 100-page report based on its investigation which will be submitted to the cabinet either on Monday or Wednesday.

Justice Sheikh was appointed as the head of the inquiry committee to probe the issue of the UK-based asset recovery firm.

The cabinet, in its meeting on January 19, had decided to form a new inquiry committee on the recommendation of an inter-ministerial committee that had earlier been constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the saga.

The statements of several personalities and the documentary evidence collected during the investigation are compiled separately in the report.

The commission was instituted in January and it launched its probe on February 9.

Earlier, reports had suggested the government was reluctant to extend cooperation to the inquiry commission. Only the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), of which Justice Sheikh once remained a part, had provided the relevant record to it.

The panel is yet to receive the information it has sought from the office of the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), the reports added.

The inquiry commission has recorded testimonies of international law expert Ahmer Bilal Sufi as well as Shahid Baig, who served as director audit and accounts at Pakistan High Commission in London when Islamabad paid a penalty to the Broadsheet on the order of a British court.

The commission has so far recorded testimonies of a total of 18 witnesses.