Pakistan-Iran border points closed for two weeks

QUETTA: The land border crossing points between Pakistan and Iran at Taftan were closed down on Sunday for two weeks in view of Persian New Year celebrations.

Nowruz, or “new day” in Persian, is an ancient celebration and the most important date in the calendar when families gather and exchange gifts.

Both Friendship Gate and the Transit Gate crossing points were shut down.

According to Zahoor Baloch, an official, Iranian authorities had closed down both the border gates for 14 days in connection with Nowruz celebrations.

Iran and Pakistan, which share 959 kilometres border, have in recent years held interactions at various levels to increase border crossings for facilitating trade and movement of people.