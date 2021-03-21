NATIONAL

Pakistan-Iran border points closed for two weeks

By Staff Report

QUETTA: The land border crossing points between Pakistan and Iran at Taftan were closed down on Sunday for two weeks in view of Persian New Year celebrations.

Nowruz, or “new day” in Persian, is an ancient celebration and the most important date in the calendar when families gather and exchange gifts.

Both Friendship Gate and the Transit Gate crossing points were shut down.

According to Zahoor Baloch, an official, Iranian authorities had closed down both the border gates for 14 days in connection with Nowruz celebrations.

Iran and Pakistan, which share 959 kilometres border, have in recent years held interactions at various levels to increase border crossings for facilitating trade and movement of people.

Previous articlePreparations in full swing to celebrate Pakistan Day in befitting manner on Mar 23
Next articlePublic gatherings, visitors banned in Quetta amid third Covid-19 wave
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Fazlur Rehman meets Maryam, Hamza in Lahore

With an aim to keep the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on the same page, head of the opposition alliance Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on...
Read more
KARACHI

Public gatherings, visitors banned in Quetta amid third Covid-19 wave

QUETTA: The district administration of Quetta on Sunday imposed a ban on public gatherings and tourists' entry into the provincial capital in view of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Pakistan Day in befitting manner on Mar 23

RAWALPINDI: The preparations are in full swing here to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23 in a befitting manner as the day celebrated across...
Read more
HEADLINES

Asad Umar rules out new lockdown as coronavirus cases rise

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday said that the government is not considering a new lockdown to curb coronavirus infections,...
Read more
NATIONAL

CAA enacts travel curbs to halt new Covid-19 variants

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) imposed a complete ban on travel from 12 countries in a bid to curb the spike of coronavirus...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Alvi says Covid-19 vaccination ‘a must’

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said that anti-coronavirus shots were “a must” as he sought to warn people against "skeptics" of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Broadsheet commission completes probe

ISLAMABAD: The commission set up to investigate the Broadsheet LLC case has completed its investigation, reports said on Sunday. The one-man inquiry committee, comprising Justice...

Massive religious gathering worries India as Covid-19 cases surge

Asad Umar rules out new lockdown as coronavirus cases rise

CAA enacts travel curbs to halt new Covid-19 variants

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.