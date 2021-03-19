CITY

Shehzad steps down after PTI refuses to field him in NA-249

Shehzad submitted his resignation to Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh

By News Desk

Malik Shehzad Awan, the ruling party’s lawmaker, submitted his resignation to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday after he was denied party’s ticket for NA-249 election.

Citing the unpopularity of the party’s candidate Amjad Khan Afridi, the Sindh Assembly lawmaker said that he wanted to win the seat so he could gift it to Prime Minister Imran Khan and he would do it regardless, which is why he had resigned.

Shehzad stepped down and submitted his resignation to Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

