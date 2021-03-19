NATIONAL

Buzdar says there’s no truth to rumours of his removal

CM says rumours aimed at hindering Punjab’s development progress

By News Desk

Amid speculation of a possible administrative change in Punjab, including the removal of incumbent chief minister, Usman Buzdar on Friday broke his silence and rejected any such possibility in the near future, adding that these rumours are aimed at hindering the province’s development progress.

Speaking to a local news outlet, Buzdar said that he had the complete support of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the provincial assembly, adding that he would continue to serve the people of Punjab. “We are governing Punjab transparently; not even a single corruption case has been exposed,” he further said.

The chief minister also said that he had a respectful relationship with former chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi. He also spoke about development projects in Punjab and claimed credit for the completion of the Orange Line Metro Train for his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He expressed optimism that Punjab’s “flagship project”, Sehat Insaf Card, will be accessible by 2021.

Buzdar also lashed out at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), highlighting their failures, and urging them to put their own house in order.

