President for cementing economic, defence ties with Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan highly values its relations with Sri Lanka as both countries have unanimity of opinion on regional and international issues and enjoy excellent relations in all areas of mutual interests.

He made these remarks while talking to the visiting Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Sri Lankan Army General Shavendra Silva who called on him on Friday.

The president underlined the need for further enhancing economic, cultural and defence relations between the two countries.

He said that Pakistan is an attractive destination for the Buddhist tourists and people from Sri Lanka need to be encouraged to visit the religious and scenic sites in Pakistan. He briefed the visiting dignitary about the successes achieved by Pakistan against the war on terror.

He also highlighted the ongoing atrocities and human rights violations by Indian security forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). The president urged that the international community should play a positive role to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

The chief of defence staff & commander of Sri Lankan Army said that Pakistan is a close and the dearest friend and his country wants to further improve bilateral ties with Pakistan.

He said that the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sri Lanka would boost bilateral relations. He deeply thanked Pakistan for its support which stood by Sri Lanka in difficult times.