PDM plans to launch long march soon after Eidul Fitr: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that the alliance has already decided to go public and the long march is expected to take place after Ramzan.

Speaking to media, Fazl said that he is in contact with all the parties of the alliance, including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

“PPP has convened a meeting of its CEC (Central Executive Committee) and a positive response is expected. We are mulling a proposal to tender resignations from the assemblies in phases. In the first phase, resignations from the National Assembly would be submitted and in the second phase, resignations from the provincial assemblies would be given while the lawmakers of the Sindh Assembly would resign in the third phase,” said the PDM chief.

He said that it is clear that the opposition has no choice but to protest. “Because if we only have to fight in the assemblies, then why we formed the PDM,” he argued.

He said that conspiracies are being hatched to break the PDM. “But we are not kids. Allah has given us intellect. If we do not understand how to deal with the situation, then we have no right to do politics,” he added.

According to sources, Zardari has sought more time from the PDM chief. A meeting of the PPP’s CEC has been convened. Another important meeting in this regard will be held on April 4 immediately after the death anniversary of PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, sources said.

They added that all efforts aimed at creating divisions within the PDM would be foiled and a middle ground to accommodate the PPPs reservations would be found.

According to a report, after requesting the PPP co-chairman to convene a meeting of his party’s CEC soon, Fazl has been conveyed that it is difficult to convene a meeting of the CEC immediately.