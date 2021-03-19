NATIONAL

Bahrain’s commander lauds Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace, stability

Both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Sheikh Mohamed Bin lsa Al-Khalifa Friday appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability during his meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters related to mutual interest, regional security especially Afghan peace process and measures to further enhance professional cooperation between both the armies were discussed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan valued its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with Kingdom of Bahrain.

Both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region.

