Opinion

Senate Chairmanship election

An expected result

Editorial
By Editorial
10
0

The loss of Yousaf Raza Gilani to Sadiq Sanjrani in the election for the Chairmanship of the Senate was not really a surprise, not because the alliance which had put up Mr Gilani, the Pakistan Democratic Movement, had a majority, but because the PTI, which had put up Mr Sanjrani, was the ruling party. Ruling parties, it seems, do not lose. It was bad enough that Mr Gilani had made it to the Senate at all, being elected by the National Assembly in the teeth of the PTI majority, and to expect him to spearhead a second defeat of the government, in the Upper House, was perhaps being over-optimistic.

Still, one effect of this defeat was to set the seal on the moral degeneration of the PTI, which enjoyed the advantage of the secret ballot it had previously decried. It had strenuously claimed that Mr Gilani had been elected because MNAs had sold their votes, with party chief Imran Khan, not caring that he was accusing his own MNAs, of venality. Now it was the PTI which had benefited from the secrecy of the ballot, with Mr Gilani losing because seven MNAs had spoilt their votes. Those votes were rejected, even though the PDM claims they were cast in Mr Gilani’s favour, and because of them it is going into appeal. While this appeal will be a first, as presiding officers’ elections have been pretty straightforward in the past, it does indicate that either some PDM Senators were dolts, or there was some external force at work.

- Advertisement -

What that force might have been may be found if there is a vigorous pursuit of the hidden cameras which were found in the polling booth. Aside from the garish light it throws on the lack of security of all of Parliament, a casual look at the relevant CCTV footage should reveal the perpetrator. The government and the opposition are accusing each other, and the attempt of the perpetrators to violate the secrecy of the ballot is so blatant, that it must not be brushed aside. There must be a thorough investigation, and the National Assembly and Senate Secretariats must both be involved in ensuring not just that responsibility is fixed, but that there is never any further repetition.

Previous articleCoronavirus comeback
Next articlePIA mismanages Asad Umar’s seat; flight delayed for an hour
Editorial
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Coronavirus comeback

With the spike in coronavirus cases has come the increase in the number of deaths, both being at levels not seen in weeks. The...
Read more
Letters

Class divisions 

Sir, I want to drew the attention of the people towards the class differences in Pakistan through your newspaper by writing this column. In...
Read more
Letters

Increased electricity bills

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PMLN) Vice president Maryam Nawaz has recently condemned the increase in electricity tariff by the government. She further said...
Read more
Letters

Commitment to education

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday terming education vital for national development said Al-Qadir University would be made a hub of Islamic research and...
Read more
Letters

The third wave 

The third wave of the Coronavirus has started in the country. Coronavirus infections in Pakistan crossed the 600,000 mark today and 2,701 new cases...
Read more
Comment

Jirga system and womens’ rights

On 30 August 2018, while hearing of the forced marriage of minor girls to settle murder and tribal disputes, the Supreme Court had declared...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

HEADLINES

WHO approves Janssen vaccine for COVAX roll-out

ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday listed the Covid-19 vaccine, Ad26.COV2.S, developed by Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), for emergency use in all...

Class divisions 

Increased electricity bills

Commitment to education

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.