CITY

PIA mismanages Asad Umar’s seat; flight delayed for an hour

By News Desk

Flight PK309 of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was delayed for an hour after Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar boarded the plane only to find that his seat had been occupied by another passenger.

Asad was going to Karachi from Islamabad when the incident occurred. When the minister entered the plane, he got angry after seeing that his seat was occupied.

“[It’s unfair that] I have purchased a ticket for this seat, but someone else is sitting there,” the minister said, as per sources. “This [mismanagement] has been going on for about an hour. I bought the ticket, paid for it.”

Asad had booked seat 12F, and was flying with Federal Minister Aminul Haq, Pakistan People Party’s (PPP) Agha Rafiullah, Qadir Patel, and other assembly members.

The flight took off after an hour’s delay.

Previous articleSenate Chairmanship election
Next articlePCB names squads for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

LHC seeks govt’s reply over increased chicken prices

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the concerned authorities on a petition seeking directives for the government to bring...
Read more
CITY

PM launches ‘Koi Bhuka Na Soye’ programme, vows to provide direct subsidy to 30m families

ISLAMABAD: In order to protect the poor people from inflation and price hike, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government would initiate...
Read more
CITY

Buzdar angry over South Punjab Secretariat’s pathetic performance

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar is not happy with the performance of South Punjab Secretariat as he strongly reprimanded the concerned officers for...
Read more
CITY

Senate polls: PPP, JUI-F furious over PML-N candidate Afridi

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered due to the defeat of Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the recently-held Senate elections, the Pakistan...
Read more
CITY

CNS grants exemption from appearance to Sanaullah

LAHORE: A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance (CNC) in Lahore on Saturday granted an exemption from hearing to PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah...
Read more
CITY

SHC issues arrest warrant for finance secy in promotion case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday issued bailable arrest warrants of Finance Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal in connection with a case of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CITY

PIA mismanages Asad Umar’s seat; flight delayed for an hour

Flight PK309 of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was delayed for an hour after Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar boarded...

Senate Chairmanship election

Coronavirus comeback

Senate victories have buried PDM politics: Faraz

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.