PIA mismanages Asad Umar’s seat; flight delayed for an hour

Flight PK309 of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was delayed for an hour after Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar boarded the plane only to find that his seat had been occupied by another passenger.

Asad was going to Karachi from Islamabad when the incident occurred. When the minister entered the plane, he got angry after seeing that his seat was occupied.

“[It’s unfair that] I have purchased a ticket for this seat, but someone else is sitting there,” the minister said, as per sources. “This [mismanagement] has been going on for about an hour. I bought the ticket, paid for it.”

Asad had booked seat 12F, and was flying with Federal Minister Aminul Haq, Pakistan People Party’s (PPP) Agha Rafiullah, Qadir Patel, and other assembly members.

The flight took off after an hour’s delay.