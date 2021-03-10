Rashid warns of restrictions if Covid-19 guidelines flouted

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday warned that ignoring Covid-19 guidelines will further lead to a jump in infections and urged the public to wear face masks, particularly in situations where social distancing is not possible.

Talking to a news channel, the minister said non-compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit could compel the government to impose another smart lockdown which would affect businesses.

She stressed the spread of the disease can be curtailed when masks are being used along with other preventive measures, including social distancing, frequent hand-washing, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

“We are ensuring that the ‘masks on’ policy is strictly implemented in the province so that local population should be safe,” she added.

She said citizens should wear masks in offices, schools, grocery stores, banks, and other facilities.

Rashid also said Covid-19 vaccines are our best hope to win this battle and added the government has started the second phase of vaccination drive for people over the age of 60.

She urged the elderly to register for vaccination jabs by sending their identity card numbers on 1166.