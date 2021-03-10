India ‘seizes’ aircraft-shaped balloon with PIA mark

An airplane-shaped balloon with the mark of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) written on it was found in the Hiranagar sector of Indian-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday evening, The Economic Times reported.

An aircraft-shaped balloon with ‘PIA’ written on it landed in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector yesterday evening. The balloon was taken into custody by police: Jammu and Kashmir Police pic.twitter.com/GVGWmhesYl — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Locals saw the balloon in Sotra Chak village and informed the police.

On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and “seized” the balloon.

The matter is under police investigation, a police source said.