India ‘seizes’ aircraft-shaped balloon with PIA mark

By Monitoring Report

An airplane-shaped balloon with the mark of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) written on it was found in the Hiranagar sector of Indian-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday evening, The Economic Times reported.

Locals saw the balloon in Sotra Chak village and informed the police.

On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and “seized” the balloon.

The matter is under police investigation, a police source said.

