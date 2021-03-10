Covid-19 SOPs breached as vaccination of people over 60 begins

ISLAMABAD: People in Islamabad crowded the Polyclinic Hospital on Wednesday as the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive targeting people who are 60-year-old or above began.

Large hoards of senior citizens and a few youths assisting them were seeing cramped in tiny spaces, not observing the government-issued health guidelines, while officials turned a blind eye to the scenes.

Those sitting in waiting areas were also seated right next to each other while a few people were roaming around with their masks below the nose.

The government is currently using the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

Pakistan hopes to start receiving the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine this month under the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) COVAX initiative. Authorities expect to receive 17 million doses of coronavirus vaccines under the scheme from March to June.