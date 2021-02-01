First tranche of China’s coronavirus vaccine arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) plane that left for Beijing a day earlier to bring back the first batch of half a million shots of the state-owned Sinopharm’s coronavirus vaccine returned to Islamabad early Monday morning.

“Grateful to China and everyone who made this happen,” state minister for health Dr Faisal Sultan said in a tweet while confirming the development.

Alhamdulilah the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived! Grateful to China and everyone who made this happen. NCOC & provinces played an instrumental role in tackling COVID. I salute our frontline healthcare workers for their efforts & they’ll be first to get vaccinated — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) February 1, 2021

“NCOC & provinces played an instrumental role in tackling COVID. I salute our frontline healthcare workers for their efforts & they’ll be first to get vaccinated.”

The plane landed at the Noor Khan Airbase in Islamabad. According to a statement by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a vaccine handing over ceremony will be held at the airbase at 2:00 pm and will be attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong.

In an earlier statement, the NCOC said that necessary steps had been taken to store the doses in Islamabad.

“All necessary measures have been put in place for vaccine storage at Islamabad and [transportation] of vaccine to various federating units particularly to Sindh and Balochistan through [the] air,” the statement issued Sunday said.

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services, requesting not to be named, had told a private news outlet that arrangements were in place to maintain the cold chain management of the vaccine, right from storing it in a warehouse to its administration to healthcare workers.

“There is a warehouse of the Expanded Programme of Immunisation (EPI) which will be used to store the vaccine,” he said.

“Besides, we have developed the National Immunisation Management System (NIMS) through which we will monitor from Islamabad the doses utilised in each province and district and how many more were required. We will ensure that the new stocks are available before the existing ones run out.”

The health authorities have already decided on a “comprehensive strategy” for the administration of the shots and other administrative measures.

The move follows a January 21 telephone conversation between Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, wherein the latter announced Beijing’s initiative to “gift” 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan “free of cost.”

The government had approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use on January 18, two days after AstraZeneca’s vaccine co-developed with the University of Oxford received a similar authorisation from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

“I thanked them and also told them we need more than this, and in the future, we will need 1.1 million doses, and they reassured us and said by the end of February we plan to meet this requirement for you as well,” Qureshi had said.