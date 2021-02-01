First tranche of China’s coronavirus vaccine arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) plane that left for Beijing a day earlier to bring back the first batch of half a million shots of the state-owned Sinopharm’s coronavirus vaccine returned to Islamabad early Monday morning.
“Grateful to China and everyone who made this happen,” state minister for health Dr Faisal Sultan said in a tweet while confirming the development.
“NCOC & provinces played an instrumental role in tackling COVID. I salute our frontline healthcare workers for their efforts & they’ll be first to get vaccinated.”
The plane landed at the Noor Khan Airbase in Islamabad. According to a statement by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a vaccine handing over ceremony will be held at the airbase at 2:00 pm and will be attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong.
In an earlier statement, the NCOC said that necessary steps had been taken to store the doses in Islamabad.
“All necessary measures have been put in place for vaccine storage at Islamabad and [transportation] of vaccine to various federating units particularly to Sindh and Balochistan through [the] air,” the statement issued Sunday said.
An official of the Ministry of National Health Services, requesting not to be named, had told a private news outlet that arrangements were in place to maintain the cold chain management of the vaccine, right from storing it in a warehouse to its administration to healthcare workers.
“There is a warehouse of the Expanded Programme of Immunisation (EPI) which will be used to store the vaccine,” he said.
“Besides, we have developed the National Immunisation Management System (NIMS) through which we will monitor from Islamabad the doses utilised in each province and district and how many more were required. We will ensure that the new stocks are available before the existing ones run out.”
The health authorities have already decided on a “comprehensive strategy” for the administration of the shots and other administrative measures.
The move follows a January 21 telephone conversation between Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, wherein the latter announced Beijing’s initiative to “gift” 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan “free of cost.”
The government had approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use on January 18, two days after AstraZeneca’s vaccine co-developed with the University of Oxford received a similar authorisation from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).
“I thanked them and also told them we need more than this, and in the future, we will need 1.1 million doses, and they reassured us and said by the end of February we plan to meet this requirement for you as well,” Qureshi had said.
COVAX SHOTS BY JUNE:
Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, confirmed on Saturday that COVAX, a global initiative to ensure rapid and equitable access to coronavirus vaccines for all countries, has indicated a supply of up to 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Pakistan by the end of June.
“Good news on Covid-19 vaccine front. Received a letter from COVAX of indicative supply of up to 17 million doses of AstraZeneca in 1st half 2021,” he tweeted.
According to him, six million of the total 17 million doses will be received by March with delivery starting in February. He, however, did not specify any dates.
“We signed with COVAX nearly eight months back to ensure availability,” he added.
HOW TO GET VACCINATED:
A step-by-step guide of NCOC’s plan to get the coronavirus vaccine is given below:
In the first step, at-risk citizens, including frontline healthcare workers, will send their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) numbers to 1166 through SMS or use National Immunisation Management System (NIMS) website for registration.
After necessary verification, designated AVC (Adult Vaccine Centre) (based on “Present Address” and PIN Code will be sent to the citizen through SMS).
If the designated AVC is outside the current tehsil of the citizen, he/she can change the designated health facility by visiting NIMS web portal or by calling the 1166 helpline within 5 days of receipt of the first SMS.
Upon availability of vaccine at the designated vaccination centre, SMS will be sent to the citizen to obtain an appointment date for vaccine administration.
After successful registration, the citizen will visit AVC on the date of appointment along with the original CNIC and received PIB Code. The vaccination staff will verify the CNIC and PIN code.
After successful verification, the citizen will be vaccinated. Upon vaccine administration, vaccination staff will enter the details in NIMS and a confirmation message will be sent to the citizen through SMS. The citizen will stay in AVC for 30 minutes for the post-inoculation monitoring.
In the last step, a real-time dashboard for the federal, provincial and district health departments will be generated automatically.
In this regard, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has said that so far 400,000 health workers have been registered for vaccination.