NATIONAL

SHC issues arrest warrant for finance secy in promotion case

By INP

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday issued bailable arrest warrants of Finance Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal in connection with a case of promotion of Inland Revenue Service (IRS) officers pending for the last seven years.

The court issued the arrest warrants bailable for Rs50,000 and directed the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) in Islamabad to arrest the federal finance secretary and produce him in the next hearing.

The court said the secretary did not submit his response despite a warning.

The applicant, Misri Ludhani, maintained he was accepted in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in BPS-17 in 1982 and reached BPS-20 in 2010, and has been waiting for the promotion in grade-21 since 2014.

He said he has not been promoted despite the Central Selection Board’s (CSB) approval of his promotion.

