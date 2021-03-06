Karachi court asks police to submit report in sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid case

A judicial magistrate in Karachi on Saturday directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigations to investigate Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (r) Safdar Awan for violating the sanctity of Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum last year.

The judicial magistrate south directed the SSP to submit his investigation report to the court by March 25.

The case, filed by the Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board, states that Capt (r) Safdar and his accomplices physically harmed the mausoleum.

Earlier in November 2020, the court had quashed the first information report (FIR) against Captain (r) Safdar Awan after categorising the case against him as “C class”.

Awan faced day-long detention in December 2020 for raising slogans at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah before the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) second power show at Karachi.

A FIR — registered against his wife Maryam Nawaz and some 200 others — said the suspects violated the sanctity of the mausoleum and Quaid’s grave and hurled murder threats at some individuals.

The following day, Sindh police had arrested Awan from his hotel room early morning, stirring a political uproar. However, he was granted bail the same day.