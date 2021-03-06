NATIONAL

ECP approached to stop victory notification for Gillani

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) filed a petition with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requesting it not to issue the victory notification for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gillani who defeated Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on March 3 Senate elections.

The petition was filed by three PTI leaders including Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari and Kanwal Shauzab.

The petition sought to halt the issuance of the notification until a probe into the contentious video showing the son of Gilani explaining to MPs how to waste their votes was completed.

In a press conference, Ali Gillani accepted that he was in the leaked video, but denied he was engaging in a deal to buy votes for his father.

“Ali Haider Gillani bribed legislators to vote for his father,” said the petitioners.

They also claimed that PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, in her speeches, promises party tickets in the next general elections for MPs if they voted for Gillani.

The petitioners also sought Ali Gillani’s disqualification from the Punjab Assembly.

