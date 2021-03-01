NATIONAL

Shah terms SC's decision as legal victory of PDM

Minister says president will now fire up his ordinance factory

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has termed the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision regarding the senate election as a moral and legal victory of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), adding that the incompetent and selected rulers have been defeated once again.

Reacting to the apex court decision, Shah on Monday issued a statement that said that the ruling was in accordance with the Constitution and was welcomed by Sindh.

The minister said that selected rulers have not only wasted the precious time of the court but also created agony for the nation.

He was of the view that such decisions would make the country stronger and more stable. He asserted that the SC judgment will have lasting positive effects on democracy and will strengthen the parliamentary system in the country.

He maintained that the selected rulers had tried to cover up their incompetence by creating a row among the state institutions.

“This move was also an attempt to tarnish the image of the president office and now the president [Dr Arif Alvi] will wind up his Ordinance Factory,” the Sindh information minister jibed.

The provincial minister said that the ruling party has no trust in its own parliamentarians and therefore it wanted to take a decision against secret balloting.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always relied upon the umpire’s finger in cricket, adding that his own party members were still angry over the wrong distribution of senate tickets as the premier has given tickets only to his relatives and “ATMs” in all the provinces.

Shah said that former president Asif Ali Zardari had also filed a presidential reference during his tenure in the presidency that was still pending with the SC, and requested Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed to take it up.

