NAB board may tighten noose around Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and others

ISLAMABAD: The next Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is likely to approve the filing of references against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-senator Waqar Khan.

It will also take up the matter of initiation of inquiries against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in jail; as well as the closure of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Roosevelt Hotel in New York City, USA.

According to sources, the EBM of NAB scheduled to meet on March 3, 2021, wherein it would discuss the case of Zardari, which is related to his alleged involvement in a fake account scandal, and Waqar Ahmed Khan over accusations of misuse of powers.

Similarly, the upcoming NAB EBM may decide to launch an inquiry against the incumbent Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and others over the accusation of misuse of the prime minister’s jet during the years 2014-2018.

As per details, during the complaint verification (CV) process, the NAB has learnt that shutting down of PIA Roosevelt Hotel was made without proper feasibility reports. The potential ulterior motives of this shut down have emerged, and the move can be viewed as a pressure tactic on the government to decide this hotel’s fate due to the heavy annual expenditure of $13 million with no profits at all.

It is pertinent here to mention that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) former senator Raza Rabbani had alleged last month that the government wanted to bring the national airline into a position where other airlines could be provided space to operate by replacing it.

“Is this a conspiracy against the PIA?” he had questioned, alleging that the government wanted to make PIA redundant to fulfil its dream of privatising it. As part of the argument, the opposition had accused that the government planned of selling the PIA hotel at a throwaway price.

However, the government on January 27, 2021, had assured the Senate it had no plans on privatising the hotel.

PIA Roosevelt Hotel is a 19 storey building located in Manhattan’s Midtown. This hotel has remained profitable since its acquisition on lease. The hotel earned huge profits of $7-8 million until 2015 and $3-4 million till 2018.

Roosevelt Hotel had announced to permanently shut its doors on guests from Oct 31, 2020; after which the antigraft watchdog had decided to probe the closure of prime Pakistan International Airlines’ property.

According to a press release issued by the anti-graft agency, its chairperson Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, while taking notice of the closure, had directed the bureau’s Rawalpindi chief to probe the reasons behind the decision to close down the “national asset”.

The property which is valued at more than a billion dollars has been incurring for quite some time now.

At the time, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had revealed the hotel’s management had taken out a loan of $160 million from JP Morgan Chase, an American investment bank, and was making regular payments from its own revenue stream. The balance outstanding at the moment is $105 million, he had said.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Justice Amir Farooq, while presiding the hearing of a petition against the hotel’s closure in November 2020, had inquired about the government’s plans for the future of the property.