HEADLINES

NAB board may tighten noose around Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and others

NAB EBM likely to approve initiation of inquiry over shutting down of Roosevelt Hotel, NY

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The next Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is likely to approve the filing of references against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-senator Waqar Khan.

It will also take up the matter of initiation of inquiries against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in jail; as well as the closure of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Roosevelt Hotel in New York City, USA.

According to sources, the EBM of NAB scheduled to meet on March 3, 2021, wherein it would discuss the case of Zardari, which is related to his alleged involvement in a fake account scandal, and Waqar Ahmed Khan over accusations of misuse of powers.

Similarly, the upcoming NAB EBM may decide to launch an inquiry against the incumbent Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and others over the accusation of misuse of the prime minister’s jet during the years 2014-2018.

As per details, during the complaint verification (CV) process, the NAB has learnt that shutting down of PIA Roosevelt Hotel was made without proper feasibility reports. The potential ulterior motives of this shut down have emerged, and the move can be viewed as a pressure tactic on the government to decide this hotel’s fate due to the heavy annual expenditure of $13 million with no profits at all.

It is pertinent here to mention that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) former senator Raza Rabbani had alleged last month that the government wanted to bring the national airline into a position where other airlines could be provided space to operate by replacing it.

“Is this a conspiracy against the PIA?” he had questioned, alleging that the government wanted to make PIA redundant to fulfil its dream of privatising it. As part of the argument, the opposition had accused that the government planned of selling the PIA hotel at a throwaway price.

However, the government on January 27, 2021, had assured the Senate it had no plans on privatising the hotel.

PIA Roosevelt Hotel is a 19 storey building located in Manhattan’s Midtown. This hotel has remained profitable since its acquisition on lease. The hotel earned huge profits of $7-8 million until 2015 and $3-4 million till 2018.

Roosevelt Hotel had announced to permanently shut its doors on guests from Oct 31, 2020; after which the antigraft watchdog had decided to probe the closure of prime Pakistan International Airlines’ property.

According to a press release issued by the anti-graft agency, its chairperson Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, while taking notice of the closure, had directed the bureau’s Rawalpindi chief to probe the reasons behind the decision to close down the “national asset”.

The property which is valued at more than a billion dollars has been incurring for quite some time now.

At the time, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had revealed the hotel’s management had taken out a loan of $160 million from JP Morgan Chase, an American investment bank, and was making regular payments from its own revenue stream. The balance outstanding at the moment is $105 million, he had said.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Justice Amir Farooq, while presiding the hearing of a petition against the hotel’s closure in November 2020, had inquired about the government’s plans for the future of the property.

“It is being converted into apartments and offices. The Roosevelt Hotel has its own historical significance [so much so that] US President Donald Trump wants to buy it,” had responded the petitioner’s counsel at the time of the hearing.

The court had observed it had already disposed of a petition regarding the hotel after the federal government’s statement.

Earlier on October 2, Senate Standing Committee on Aviation was told the Roosevelt Hotel was not being sold but would either be renovated or reconstructed in the future.

“Either the Roosevelt Hotel will be renovated or it will be demolished to build a 100-storey building,” PIA chief executive officer Arshad Malik told the panel of the Upper House, which met under the chairmanship of Senator Mushahidullah Khan.

Malik observed that the purpose of reconstructing the hotel was to reduce the expenses and turn it into a profit-making entity.

He had told the body that the current market value of the Roosevelt Hotel assessed by Deloitte was $562 million. At this, Senator Khan pointed out that the value of the hotel had already been assessed as $1,700 million and that it was a profit-making entity a year ago. He asked how it was now going into losses.

Malik replied that since 2015, the property had been making profits and incurring losses as well and added that $105 million were due towards it.

Previous articleFundamental ‘inadequacies’ of religion?
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PSL match postponed after Islamabad United’s Fawad Ahmed tests for positive for Covid-19

The Pakistan Super League 2021 match scheduled for Monday was put off by a day after a player from the Islamabad United squad tested...
Read more
HEADLINES

Non-bailable arrest warrants for Pashteen, Dawar issued in inflammatory speech case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Javed Dawar in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gillani asks for PM’s support in Senate elections

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader and former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani has asked members of the National Assembly as well as Prime Minister...
Read more
HEADLINES

IHC seeks opinions of NA speaker, Senate chief in pleas for Zardari’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday took up petitions seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari as a member of the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt’s stance highlighted in SC’s opinion over presidential reference: Babar

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan has said that the stance of the government has been highlighted in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt offers technological support for electronic voting

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been offered technological support by the government to carry out electronic voting, it emerged on Monday. Chief Election...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

A new setback to the PTI government  

The SC verdict has further added to the nightmares of PM Imran Khan. The setbacks suffered recently by the ruling PTI in the bypolls,...

Auto sector boom

Reviving the spirit of freedom

Unfavourable conditions

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.