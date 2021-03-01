NATIONAL

Pakistan, China to launch celebrations of 70 years of diplomatic relations

Both countries to hold events throughout the year

By Mian Abrar
Waving flag of Pakistan and

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China will be holding a virtual launching ceremony of the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on Tuesday.
The event would be held through video-link as Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would be live from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while the Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi would be live from Beijing, China.
Pakistani and Chinese ambassadors will also attend the event. The year 2021 marks the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China, established on 21 May 1951. Both countries will be organising a series of events throughout the year to commemorate this historic milestone in a befitting manner.

 

Avatar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

NATIONAL

