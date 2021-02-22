NATIONAL

200 booked for attacking Jang offices in Karachi

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Karachi police have registered a case against over 200 people for attacking the offices of the Jang media group in the metropolis on Sunday.

Dozens of protesters, venting out their anger against inflammatory words used by anchorperson Irshad Bhatti against Sindhis, tore down a walk-through gate and broke through a main gate of the building.

The FIR — registered at Mithadar police station on the complaint of the group’s security director Muhammad Kabir — included sections of terrorism, attempt to murder, and damage to property.

The police have also arrested 13 people in connection with the episode.

Separately, Karachi Press Club (JPC) President Fazil Jamili said that the words of an individual should not be taken as the opinion of the organisation.

He pointed out that even “if any anchor’s words hurt someone”, the group itself had issued an apology on the matter and that the “issue should have been laid to rest”.

Previous articleMilitants kill four women activists in N Waziristan: police
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Militants kill four women activists in N Waziristan: police

PESHAWAR: A group of suspected militants ambushed a vehicle carrying women activists from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in the North Waziristan district on Monday,...
Read more
KARACHI

Tribunal rejects nomination of PTI candidate for Senate

KARACHI: An appellate bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday rejected the nomination of Saifullah Abro of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the...
Read more
KARACHI

PPP wins Tharparkar by-election

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) defeated the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in a by-poll for a National Assembly seat in Tharparkar, unofficial results announced...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran to leave for maiden Sri Lanka visit tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday (tomorrow). This will be Khan's first visit to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan eyes exclusion from grey list as FATF meets today

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will engage in a three-day meeting wherein it will discuss the status of Pakistan as the country could...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt denies accusations of shirked duties during by polls

A spokesperson for the Punjab government has categorically contradicted an erroneous impression being created by some circles that the administration was not present on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

School closed in Thatta after nine students contract coronavirus

SUJAWAL: A public school in Thatta was closed down on Monday for a week after nine students were diagnosed with coronavirus. The samples of the...

Imran to leave for maiden Sri Lanka visit tomorrow

Nets hold on to edge Clippers, win season-best 6th in a row

US vows ‘firm action’ against Myanmar military

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.