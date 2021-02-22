200 booked for attacking Jang offices in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police have registered a case against over 200 people for attacking the offices of the Jang media group in the metropolis on Sunday.

Dozens of protesters, venting out their anger against inflammatory words used by anchorperson Irshad Bhatti against Sindhis, tore down a walk-through gate and broke through a main gate of the building.

The FIR — registered at Mithadar police station on the complaint of the group’s security director Muhammad Kabir — included sections of terrorism, attempt to murder, and damage to property.

The police have also arrested 13 people in connection with the episode.

Separately, Karachi Press Club (JPC) President Fazil Jamili said that the words of an individual should not be taken as the opinion of the organisation.

He pointed out that even “if any anchor’s words hurt someone”, the group itself had issued an apology on the matter and that the “issue should have been laid to rest”.