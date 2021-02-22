Hearing in Thatta water supply reference adjourned

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing in Thatta water supply scheme reference involving former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari following a strike of lawyers.

The court of accountability judge Azam Khan was due to resume hearing in the case but it was adjourned due to the lawyers’ strike in Islamabad.

The next hearing will be held on March 8.

The water supply reference, an offshoot of the fake bank accounts case, pertains to alleged illegal award of a contract by the special initiative department for water supply scheme, Thatta, to private contractor Harish and Company.

The court had indicted Zardari and 15 others in the reference in October. He has so far been indicted in four references related to the fake accounts case, including Tosha­khana, money laundering, and Park Lane references.