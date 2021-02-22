NATIONAL

Hearing in Thatta water supply reference adjourned

By Staff Report
Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing in Thatta water supply scheme reference involving former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari following a strike of lawyers.

The court of accountability judge Azam Khan was due to resume hearing in the case but it was adjourned due to the lawyers’ strike in Islamabad.

The next hearing will be held on March 8.

The water supply reference, an offshoot of the fake bank accounts case, pertains to alleged illegal award of a contract by the special initiative department for water supply scheme, Thatta, to private contractor Harish and Company.

The court had indicted Zardari and 15 others in the reference in October. He has so far been indicted in four references related to the fake accounts case, including Tosha­khana, money laundering, and Park Lane references.

Previous article200 booked for attacking Jang offices in Karachi
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

200 booked for attacking Jang offices in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police have registered a case against over 200 people for attacking the offices of the Jang media group in the metropolis on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Militants kill four women activists in N Waziristan: police

PESHAWAR: A group of suspected militants ambushed a vehicle carrying women activists from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in the North Waziristan district on Monday,...
Read more
KARACHI

Tribunal rejects nomination of PTI candidate for Senate

KARACHI: An appellate bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday rejected the nomination of Saifullah Abro of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the...
Read more
KARACHI

PPP wins Tharparkar by-election

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) defeated the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in a by-poll for a National Assembly seat in Tharparkar, unofficial results announced...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran to leave for maiden Sri Lanka visit tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday (tomorrow). This will be Khan's first visit to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan eyes exclusion from grey list as FATF meets today

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will engage in a three-day meeting wherein it will discuss the status of Pakistan as the country could...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

PPP wins Tharparkar by-election

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) defeated the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in a by-poll for a National Assembly seat in Tharparkar, unofficial results announced...

School closed in Thatta after nine students contract coronavirus

Imran to leave for maiden Sri Lanka visit tomorrow

Nets hold on to edge Clippers, win season-best 6th in a row

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.