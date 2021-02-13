NATIONAL

Dar quits as SAPM to participate in NA-75 electioneering

The by-elections on NA-75 and a provincial assembly seat (PP-51 -Gujranwala) are scheduled to be held on February 19

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar stepped down as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs on Friday.
The Cabinet Division subsequently de-notified him as the prime minister’s aide at his wish.
Dar has sought Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nod to run campaign for the upcoming by-election in a National Assembly constituency in Sialkot (NA-75) slated for February 19.
Dar said that he decided to step down after holding consultations with Prime Minister Imran when he started receiving notifications from the ECP. “I will fully take part in the NA-75 by-elections,” he said.
Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) served him a notice over running the campaign for the by-poll despite holding a government post. He decided to relinquish his post in light of the election rules to run the campaign. Sources said that he can be re-appointed as the SAPM on youth affairs after the by-election is over.
The NA-75 seat fell vacant after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah died of Covid-19 on August 2. The by-elections on NA-75 and a provincial assembly seat (PP-51 -Gujranwala) are scheduled to be held on February 19.

Previous articleFormer rulers left no stone unturned to destroy country: Buzdar
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Former rulers left no stone unturned to destroy country: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that the former rulers had left no stone unturned to devastate the country by playing...
Read more
NATIONAL

LG polls cannot be held on provisional census results, Sindh tells ECP

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday once again excused from holding local government (LG) elections on the basis of provisional census results. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)...
Read more
HEADLINES

6.4 magnitude quake jolts country, region

An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale was felt countrywide late on Friday night, particularly within the Northern areas of the country. The quake...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh minister distributes compensation cheques to 24 families

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information & Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah distributed compensation cheques among the 24 affected families of Al Ramzan Centre...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS, UK envoy discuss Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner discussed Afghan peace process on Friday. Dr Turner...
Read more
HEADLINES

Chinese CanSinoBio becomes fourth Covid-19 vaccine to be approved for emergency use in Pakistan

The government has approved China’s CanSinoBio Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Signs of recovery

Though as yet very initial, there have been signs that the economy is beginning to make something of a recovery from the blow it...

Discarding disinformation

Corruption

Horsetrading reactions

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.