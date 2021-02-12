Former rulers left no stone unturned to destroy country: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that the former rulers had left no stone unturned to devastate the country by playing havoc with its economy.

In a statement, the chief minister regretted that the institutions were weakened in the past for the sake of personal interests while national interests and public needs were neglected during the formulation of policies.

Every child is indebted today due to the wrong policies of the past governments as nothing was done for the welfare of the indigent classes, he said.

Buzdar reiterated that the incumbent government has to make difficult decisions to rectify institutional discrepancies. It is sanguine that decisions are being taken in the larger interest of the country and to attend to public needs, he said, adding that good future is knocking at the doors as Pakistan is fast moving towards its real destination.

The dream of a new and prosperous Pakistan is being transformed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The country will move forward and the political opponents will be left behind as their conspiracies have been frustrated, he maintained.

The CM said that the needs and requirements of every district have been identified and a separate development package is being devised for every city in consultation with the concerned parliamentarians.

He reiterated that every citizen will be provided free medical facilities in the province under universal health coverage by December this year.

It is the flagship initiative as the PTI government is committed to serve every citizen while fulfilling every decision made with the people, he continued.

He further said that an agreement has been signed with the NESPAK for a study of dams over 13 hilly areas to store water in tribal areas of Rajanpur and DG Khan. The government has provided a sum of Rs1.25 billion for this purpose, he added.

Giving further details, Buzdar said that four intermediate dams will be constructed in Koh-e-Suleman area to irrigate more than 0.20 million acres of land. The pilot project will be started in the month of June as water reservoirs will be constructed in the areas of Hathi Morr, Jalebi Morr, Khar Munroe and Thalang in the first phase, he informed.

The chief minister also said that the network of shelter homes and almonries has been established to facilitate the hoi polloi while the scope of almonries is being expanded in remote areas because the impecunious stratum deserves special attention of the society.

The PTI government is the strong supporter of the disfranchised segments and the responsibility of the welfare of the homeless persons will be fulfilled, he concluded.