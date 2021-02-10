Long march will prove to be a nightmare for PDM: Firdous

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that long march will prove a scary dream for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership.

Dr Firdous expressed these views during her visit to the head office of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) established at Qurban Lines on Tuesday.

She said that the long march’ plan will also fail like their announcement of tendering resignations. She said that the negative politics of this gang has been ruined in front of transparent politics of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The SACM said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is suffering from the pains of removal from power corridors. It seems that Maulana has realised and recognised his real political enemies and has updated his software as he has stated that he is not against the state institutions. She said that the most neutral role played by the armed forces in the 2018 elections has unnerved the opposition as it has devastated their political designs.

She also said that the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) is a project of vital importance to continuously protect the lives and property of the people. She further said that the PSCA by incorporating modern technology and methods aims to redefine the capabilities of law enforcement agencies and help ensure public safety.

The SACM said that the Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication (PPIC3) Centre has the support of law enforcement agencies to respond to any emergency. She said that the project was launched with the installation of 8,000 cameras in Lahore which is being gradually extended to other divisional headquarters, adding that work is underway on the Rawalpindi and Nankana Sahib City projects as well.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is setting up a Safe City Centre in Nankana Sahib to provide security to the locals and the visitors, she said.

The special assistant said that 60,000 phone calls are received on ‘Pucar 15’ on the daily basis from across the province and police help is provided to the citizens timely. The PSCA received more than 15 million emergency calls in the year 2020 alone, she said.

Firdous said that the use of modern technology by the PSCA has improved the police response time and police are providing assistance to citizens in 10 to 15 minutes across the province.

“With the help of the Safe City project, we have brought international cricket back to our country and this most advanced and improved security system is being acknowledged by the security experts,” she said.

The SACM said that the CCTV cameras installed on city streets provide footage of dozens of incidents every day to assist the police in the investigation, adding that so far more than 7,000 audio and video recordings have been provided to police for help in the investigation process.