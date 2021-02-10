Pakistan reports lowest single day Covid-19 cases since Oct 31

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded the lowest single-day coronavirus cases since October 31, as 1,008 new infections were reported during the past 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday.

According to the NCOC, Covid-19 claimed 40 more lives during the aforementioned period, surging the overall death toll to 12,066. With the inclusion of the infections in the country, the national tally of cases now currently stands at 556,519.

As many as 1,441 patients have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, while 512,943 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far. Around 1,797 patients were stated to be in critical condition. The total count of active cases is 31,510 and the positivity rate stands at 3.19 per cent.

A total of 31,509 tests were conducted across the country during the past 24 hours while 8,256,378 samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, Sindh’s tally for confirmed coronavirus cases reached 251,757 after the province recorded 324 fresh cases of the virus in a day. Around 25 more fatalities were also recorded, taking the death toll to 4,157.

As many as 644 people recovered from the virus overnight. The total number of people to have recovered from Covid-19 in the province now stands at 228,592.

Meanwhile, a smart lockdown has been imposed in six localities of Lahore after a rise in the number of coronavirus cases was reported. The Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department issued a notification for it on Tuesday. These areas will be sealed for the next two weeks. Entry and exit points have been closed.

There has been a constant increase in the positivity percentage and prevalence of Covid-19 cases across Punjab in the last two weeks which poses a serious threat to public health, the notification read.

It gave the SOPs of the smart lockdown in detail with timings for grocery stores, fruits and vegetable shops, and petrol pumps, what can stay open and what cannot.