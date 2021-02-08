Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll crosses 12,000-mark

ISLAMABAD: With 59 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s tally of fatalities due to the infection crossed the grim 12,000 milestone on Monday.

Data from the government’s portal keeping track of the outbreak in Pakistan also showed 1,037 fresh infections in a single day, taking the national tally to 555,511 cases.

With the new cases, the active Covid-19 cases in the country stand at 31,983, while the death toll has reached 12,026.

In the last 24 hours, the portal recorded a transmission rate of 3.22 percent.

The government launched a nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive with the Sinopharm vaccine on February 2, a day after receiving half a million jabs as a “gift” from China.