Breaking The War Jinx

There have been Western media reports of possible nuclear war across the world. For instance, Charles Richard, the Commander of the US Strategic Command has started shedding light on the possibility of nuclear war. Abbreviated to the USSTRATCOM, this unit is part of the combatant commands in the US defense sector. Furthermore, even PROCEEDINGS, a monthly magazine from the US Naval Institute has been widely talking about such issues as nuclear war facing the world community. By the way, there are some questions now. What is the use of nuke war? What use is it of going to war? Catastrophic impacts apart, all the war tactics have been proved to be pretty much dangerous to the international community and humanity. Just look at all the COVID-19 vaccines available out there in the world now! All those vaccines have been nothing but the sums of great knowledge and hard work involved. Where is the question of aggression in the corona fight here? Rather or instead, there have been many core issues inflicted on mankind and the globe. Poverty, economic crisis, climate change issues and agrarian problems are some of those issues to be looked into as quickly as possible. As one practical example, the people in my native areas like Korkai, Tuticorin, Tiruchendur, Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, Marthandam and Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu have been into rigorous and diverse agricultural activities, working hard and embracing new changes. Therefore, the world should move on in the direction of overall growth. Let Mother Nature grow up and prosper in her own natural ways. So should the human race. Let us all get immersed in the lap of Nature instead of waging war on one another. Besides, there is no denying the fact that the best way out to end war is by non-violence greatly attached to Asian region. Finally, all those personalities from top echelons and beautiful brains should instead concentrate on strong comprehensive strategies to tackle the climate crisis, strengthen the farming activities and improve the economic status across the board.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai