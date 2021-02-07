Opinion

Smart policing

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
12
0

AS far as human rights violations are concerned, we suppose to encounter such a trend more in our police stations. It is no denying the fact that we desperately need CCTV cameras in police stations and the absence of it gives free hand to police officials carrying out human violation. For instance, when a person is wrongfully caught and brought to the police station letter a writ of habeas corpus is filed to the court for securing his rights. Keeping in view, installation of cameras is essential so that footages can be used as a piece of evidence.

In a globalized world, we are a developing country, upgrading of police is pivotal along with the scientific evidence. In foreign countries, we can see that body cameras are installed on police officials to record each move so that the accused must not claim of being caught illegally.

Different actions are emerging day to day of police affairs in which custodial deaths, assumption of alcohol, harsh behavior on part of police officials and many more are seen, such kind of activities should be prevented by monitoring the entire operation of police stations. But when we talk about human life, the concerned authority also needs to improve the condition of police stations.

Secondly, we often see that whenever a police officer commits human violation or breaks the law he is suspended temporary rather than punishing for his act, when it comes to lodging an FIR, aggrieved person is found running from pillar to the post for his basic right he is denied of his basic right, lodging of FIR is mandatory . Our resources and taxes are being wasted. Installation of cameras will work like a defense shield not only for public but also for police officials, but the bottom line is whether police will abide by law and work according to it or will it violates, tortures and abuses physically the commons if the intention of work is positive then CCTV is a blessing but if they want to run their personal practice then CCTV is a curse.

Shafi Ahmed Khowaja

Jati Sujawal

Previous articleBreaking The War Jinx
Next articleChairman rules PRCS without managing board, prescribed procedures
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Breaking The War Jinx

There have been Western media reports of possible nuclear war across the world. For instance, Charles Richard, the Commander of the US Strategic Command...
Read more
Letters

Gawadar stadium 

Pictures of Gawadar Stadium went viral a week ago, even International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted its picture and termed it the most beautiful Cricket...
Read more
Letters

Favouritism

To begin with, when I think about discrimination the one issue that sticks out in my mind is Favouritism. Favouritism is like action as...
Read more
Editorials

Omitting the bad news

The more charitable explanation for the government’s omission of key information from the annual debt policy statement, which it lays before the National Assembly...
Read more
Editorials

Indian farmers’ protests

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown how stubborn he is in refusing to back down on the controversial farm laws, which have provoked...
Read more
Comment

The elitist paradigm and Pakistan’s economy

A few days back I came across a tweet by a leading business personality of Pakistan, who is CEO of a large electronics brand...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

CITY

Two minors die due to stubble burning in Chiniot

CHINIOT: Two minors, a brother and sister, were burned to death due to stubble burning in Chiniot on Sunday. As per details, five-year-old Abrar and...

Maryam’s daughter out of danger after severe accident: PML-N

Chairman rules PRCS without managing board, prescribed procedures

Smart policing

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.