Kashmir curfew is a sheer violation of human rights: Sindh CM

CM Murad said that the Indian government, to suppress people of Kashmir, had turned the valley into a no-go-area

By APP

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that Indian authorities have imposed the longest curfew in the history of Kashmir which was a sheer violation of human rights (HR) and a solid proof of their inhuman behaviour for international human rights bodies.

He stated this while talking to media after leading a rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir organised by Karachi commissioner from People’s Chowrangi to Mazar-e-Quid.

The rally was attended by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, Sindh IGP, provincial secretaries, civil society, human rights activists and others in a large number.

CM Murad said that the Indian government, to suppress people of Kashmir, had not only amended their constitution to deny the historical rights of people of the valley, but had turned the valley into a no-go-area where no person was allowed to enter for witnessing the plight of the people. “In the history, the curfew imposed in Kashmir is the longest ever imposed anywhere in the world,” he said.

The CM said that the conferences, walks and seminars to highlight the plight of people of Kashmir were good but they would have to make some tangible efforts on diplomatic forums to force India for restoring status of Kashmir, lift curfew from the valley and allow plebiscite as was decided by the United Nations.

“Setting aside all political difference, we as a nation would have to unite on a single agenda to liberate the people of Kashmir from the clutches of Indian government,” he said.

The chief minister said that the atrocities unleashed in the valley of Kashmir was a threat to the regional peace. “If the international community is interested in the peace in the region it would have to take notice of Modi government’s crimes in Kashmir and force him to restore the rights of suppressed people of Kashmir by withdrawing heavy police and armed forces from the valley,” he added.

CM Murad urged the international community to become the voice of the voiceless people of Kashmir.

He also assured people of Kashmir that the people of Pakistan were with them and would be fighting for their legitimate rights.

APP

