CITY

20-year-old girl raped in Lahore

She told the police that the suspects fled when somebody telephoned them

By INP

LAHORE: Two boys tortured and raped a 20-year-old girl in the Mozang area of Lahore on Friday.

According to the statement the girl gave to the police, Ihsan and Hassan barged into her house when she was alone; thrashed her and then raped her.

- Advertisement -

She told the police that the suspects fled when somebody telephoned them.

Police registered the case against Ihsan and Hassan while the girl was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The police said it was investigating the case and hoped the culprits would be arrested soon.

Previous articleMan jumps to death from Lahore flyover
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

Man jumps to death from Lahore flyover

LAHORE: A man committed suicide in Lahore by jumping from Walton flyover situated at Ferozepur Road on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Shafiq. Police...
Read more
CITY

Boy commits suicide after poor mother refuses to buy him clothes

LAHORE: A 12-year-old boy committed suicide after his cash-strapped mother refused to buy him new clothes in a Lahore neighbourhood on Friday. According to rescue...
Read more
CITY

Punjab allows wedding ceremonies in ventilated marquees

LAHORE: Punjab government has allowed wedding ceremonies to be held in marquees under strict guidelines to halt the spread of coronavirus. Captain (r) Muhammad Usman, the...
Read more
LAHORE

Buzdar pays tribute to struggles of IOK people

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday paid rich tribute to the just struggles of unarmed people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK) and said...
Read more
LAHORE

PIC declares answer sheet a public document

LAHORE: Despite reluctance from the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), the Punjab Information Commission (PIC) has declared answer sheets of the commission’s exams a public...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab to upgrade 800 elementary schools to high level

LAHORE: Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas has said that the province would upgrade as many as 800 secondary schools to a high school...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

‘Kashmir is the beating heart of Pakistan’, Munir Akram says in...

UNITED NATIONS: Re-affirming Pakistan's "unwavering" support to Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom from India, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram on...

30 injured in grenade attack on Kashmir Day rally in Sibi

Pakistan bowled out for 272 in second Test against South Africa

Indian protesters against agriculture reforms attract new supporters

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.