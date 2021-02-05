20-year-old girl raped in Lahore

LAHORE: Two boys tortured and raped a 20-year-old girl in the Mozang area of Lahore on Friday.

According to the statement the girl gave to the police, Ihsan and Hassan barged into her house when she was alone; thrashed her and then raped her.

She told the police that the suspects fled when somebody telephoned them.

Police registered the case against Ihsan and Hassan while the girl was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The police said it was investigating the case and hoped the culprits would be arrested soon.