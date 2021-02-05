India can never win over the Kashmiri population: PM

KOTLI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that India could never win over the resolute Kashmiri people by using force, as the implementation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions guaranteeing the right to self-determination was the only solution.

“World history tells that no powerful army could ever win over a population. When a nation stands united, they defeated even the powerful armies. The US, a superpower could not win in Vietnam. No superpower could win in Afghanistan. France could not win over the population in Algeria,” he said addressing a huge gathering in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The rally was held to express solidarity with the people of AJK and those in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The event was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shheryar Afridi, SAPM Rauf Hassan, and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) AJK Chapter Barrister Sultan Mahmood, as well as thousands of the people from across the territory.

Reiterating his commitment to raising the Kashmiri’s voice across the world, the prime minister said that instead of suppressing the Kashmir people, Narendra Modi’s Hindutva ideology, on the contrary, would destroy the Indian society.

The prime minister said after when the Kashmiris would decide in Pakistan’s favour using their right to self-determination, then Pakistan would also give them the right to decide whether they wish to stay independent or join Pakistan.

He assured the Kashmir people that the entire Pakistani nation stood united in solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Prime Minister Imran maintained the whole Muslim world supports the Kashmir cause, even though their governments may not do so due to certain reasons.

Even the right-minded people in non-Muslim societies also advocate granting the right to self-determination to Kashmiris, he added.

He said Pakistan fully realized the atrocities faced by the IIOJK people who had been sacrificing their loved ones.

“To the best of my abilities, I am raising your voice – be it at the UN, with the world leaders, European Union leaders.”

“I talked to former US president [Donald Trump] thrice to seek his support for Kashmir resolution. [I] Will raise your voice in media. Rest assured, I will raise your voice everywhere as I had committed to act as Ambassador of Kashmir,” he said.

He said his government tried to give a message of friendship to India and make them understand that they could not win over Kashmir through oppression.

“The Kashmir people would never accept Indian oppression despite the deployment of 900,000 troops, as the passion for freedom was inculcated even in the newborns.”

