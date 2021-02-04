Police to grill ombudswoman, son in Islamabad accident

ISLAMABAD: Days after four people died and two others injured when one of the five vehicles in the protocol convoy of Federal Ombudswoman Kashmala Tariq rammed into a car while jumping a traffic light in Islamabad, the police decided to go after Tariq and her son.

In a statement, the police said they will question the former MP and Azlan Khan, her son who was reported to be behind the wheel at the moment, and sent her a message in this regard.

Following the accident, Azlan applied for pre-arrest bail from the court of Additional Sessions Judge Mohammad Sohail who granted the same against surety bonds of Rs50,000 till February 16.

Earlier, the police confirmed Tariq’s protocol vehicles violated the sector G-11 traffic signal and collided with two vehicles, killing four people and injuring two others.

One of the vehicles had a government number plate bolted on it, the police said. Kashmala’s husband, Waqas Khan, and Azlan were also in one of the vehicles.

Per police, Waqas received wounds on his face in the accident. They shifted him to the Ramna police station.

A police spokesperson said action will be taken against those responsible in accordance with the law.